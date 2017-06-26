Worthy Christian News » World News » U.S.-backed Syrian groups take Raqqa district from Islamic State
U.S.-backed Syrian groups take Raqqa district from Islamic State
(Worthy News) - A U.S.-backed Syrian coalition of Kurdish and Arab groups advanced against Islamic State in the jihadists' Syrian capital of Raqqa on Sunday, taking the al-Qadisia district, they said.
The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) began its assault on Raqqa earlier this month after a long campaign to isolate Islamic State inside the city.
It took Qadisia, located in the west of Raqqa, after three days of intense fighting, it said in a statement on one of its official social media feeds. [ Source ]
Battle for Mosul: Iraq forces repel IS counter-attack
Fighters of so-called Islamic State (IS) have launched counter-attacks as they come under growing pressure from Iraqi forces in Mosul.
IS deployed large numbers of suicide bombers in different parts of the northern Iraqi city but the affected areas were quickly brought under control, Iraqi officials say.
IS has now been squeezed into a square mile of territory in Mosul's Old City. [ Source ]-
1 thought on “U.S.-backed Syrian groups take Raqqa district from Islamic State”
Get them!