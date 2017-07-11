Worthy Christian News » U.S. Headlines » U.S. military plane crashes in Mississippi, 16 Marines dead

Tuesday, July 11, 2017 | Tag Cloud Tuesday, July 11, 2017 |

(Worthy News) - A U.S. Marine aircraft crashed in Mississippi Monday night and all 16 passengers on board are dead.

Fred Randle, Leflore County emergency management director, confirmed that there were no survivors in the crash and all 16 victims were Marines.

The plane crashed in a soybean field in Leflore County, located about 100 miles north of Jackson, Miss. The debris from the crash scattered throughout a five-mile radius. [ Source: UPI ]

Copyright 1999-2017 Worthy News. All rights reserved.

Fair Use Notice:This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more information go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond 'fair use', you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.