Worthy Christian News » U.S. Headlines » Donald Trump Jr. releases email chain from meet with Russian lawyer

(Worthy News) - Donald Trump Jr. on Tuesday released the entire email chain that arranged a meeting between himself and a Russian lawyer that show he was offered “high level and sensitive information” which came from within the Russian government and was said to be of help to his father’s presidential campaign.

President Trump’s eldest son said he released the emails for the sake of transparency but the disclosure set off a new firestorm of controversy for the Trump team by firmly establishing that the campaign had been willing to glean dirt on rival Hillary Clinton from a foreign power.

The email chain from June 2016 largely supports the younger Mr. Trump’s earlier story that he agreed to the meeting after being told he would receive information damaging to Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton. [ Source: Washington Times ]

The Email Exchange

On 3 June 2016, at 10:36, Rob Goldstone wrote:

Good morning

Emin just called and asked me to contact you with something very interesting.

The Crown prosecutor of Russia met with his father Aras this morning and in their meeting offered to provide the Trump campaign with some official documents and information that would incriminate Hillary and her dealings with Russia and be very useful to your father.

This is obviously very high level and sensitive information but is part of Russia and its government's support for Mr Trump - helped along by Aras and Emin.

What do you think is the best way to handle this information and would you be able to speak to Emin about it directly?

I can also send this info to your father via Rhona, but it is ultra sensitive so wanted to send to you first.

Best

Rob Goldstone

On 3 June 2016, at 10:53, Donald Trump Jr wrote:

Thanks Rob I appreciate that. I am on the road at the moment but perhaps I just speak to Emin first. Seems we have some time and if it's what you say I love it especially later in the summer. Could we do a call first thing next week when I am back?

Best,

Don

On 6 June 2016, at 12:40, Rob Goldstone wrote:

Hi Don

Let me know when you are free to talk with Emin by phone about this Hillary info - you had mentioned early this week so wanted to try to schedule a time and day Best to you and family Rob Goldstone

On 6 June 2016, at 15:03, Donald Trump Jr wrote:

Rob could we speak now?

d

On 6 June 2016, at 15:37, Rob Goldstone wrote:

Let me track him down in Moscow

What number he could call?

On 6 June 2016, at 15:38, Donald Trump Jr wrote:

My cell thanks

d

On 6 June 2016, at 15:43, Rob Goldstone wrote:

OK he's on stage in Moscow but should be off within 20 Minutes so I am sure can call Rob

On 6 June 2016, at 16:38, Donald Trump Jr wrote:

Rob thanks for the help.

D

On 7 June 2016, at 16:20, Rob Goldstone wrote:

Don

Hope all is well

Emin asked that I schedule a meeting with you and The Russian government attorney who is flying over from Moscow for this Thursday.

I believe you are aware of the meeting - and so wondered if 3pm or later on Thursday works for you?

I assume it would be at your office.

Best

Rob Goldstone

On 7 June 2016, at 17:16, Donald Trump Jr wrote:

How about 3 at our offices? Thanks rob appreciate you helping set it up.

D

On 7 June 2016, at 17:19, Rob Goldstone wrote:

Perfect…I won't sit in on the meeting, but will bring them at 3pm and introduce you etc.

I will send the names of the two people meeting with you for security when I have them later today.

best

Rob

On 7 June 2016, at 18:14, Donald Trump Jr wrote:

Great. It will likely be Paul Manafort (campaign boss) my brother in law and me. 725 Fifth Ave 25th floor.

On 8 June 2016, at 10:34, Rob Goldstone wrote:

Good morning

Would it be possible to move tomorrow meeting to 4pm as the Russian attorney is in court until 3 i was just informed.

Best

Rob

On 8 June 2016, at 11:15, Donald Trump Jr wrote:

Yes Rob I could do that unless they wanted to do 3 today instead…just let me know and ill lock it in either way.

d

On 8 June 2016, at 11:18, Rob Goldstone wrote:

They can't do today as she hasn't landed yet from Moscow 4pm is great tomorrow.

Best

Rob

On 8 June 2016 at 12:03, Donald Trump Jr wrote to Jared Kushner and Paul Manafort:

Meeting got moved to 4 tomorrow at my offices.

Best,

Don

Copyright 1999-2017 Worthy News. All rights reserved.

Fair Use Notice:This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more information go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond 'fair use', you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.