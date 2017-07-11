Worthy Christian News » World Headlines » Islamic State confirms death of leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, Syrian Observatory says

(Worthy News) - The London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Tuesday that Islamic State officials have confirmed the death of terrorist leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

“Top tier commanders from IS who are present in Deir Ezzor province have confirmed the death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, emir of the Islamic State group, to the Observatory,” Rami Abdel Rahman, director of the monitoring group, told AFP.

Russia’s Defence Ministry said in June that it might have killed Baghdadi in a May airstrike on a gathering of Islamic State commanders outside Raqqa, Syria, but U.S. and Iraqi officials remained skeptical, saying they had no evidence to corroborate the claim. [ Source: Washington Times ]

Islamic State leader’s death not confirmed by Pentagon

Pentagon officials were downplaying the most authoritative claims to date that the Islamic State founder has been killed, with the top commander in Iraq and Syria refusing to confirm reports of “Caliph” Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s death.

If al-Baghdadi is dead, it would be the latest blow to Islamic State as its forces are being driven out of Mosul, Iraq, and face a growing offensive on their de facto capital in Raqqa, Syria. The U.S. government had offered a $25 million reward for his capture — the same bounty offered for al Qaeda head Osama bin Laden. [ Source: Washington Times ]

Copyright 1999-2017 Worthy News. All rights reserved.

Fair Use Notice:This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more information go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond 'fair use', you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.