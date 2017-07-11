Worthy Christian News » World Headlines » Islamic State confirms death of leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, Syrian Observatory says
Islamic State confirms death of leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, Syrian Observatory says
(Worthy News) - The London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Tuesday that Islamic State officials have confirmed the death of terrorist leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.
“Top tier commanders from IS who are present in Deir Ezzor province have confirmed the death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, emir of the Islamic State group, to the Observatory,” Rami Abdel Rahman, director of the monitoring group, told AFP.
Russia’s Defence Ministry said in June that it might have killed Baghdadi in a May airstrike on a gathering of Islamic State commanders outside Raqqa, Syria, but U.S. and Iraqi officials remained skeptical, saying they had no evidence to corroborate the claim. [ Source: Washington Times ]
Islamic State leader’s death not confirmed by Pentagon
Pentagon officials were downplaying the most authoritative claims to date that the Islamic State founder has been killed, with the top commander in Iraq and Syria refusing to confirm reports of “Caliph” Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s death.
If al-Baghdadi is dead, it would be the latest blow to Islamic State as its forces are being driven out of Mosul, Iraq, and face a growing offensive on their de facto capital in Raqqa, Syria. The U.S. government had offered a $25 million reward for his capture — the same bounty offered for al Qaeda head Osama bin Laden. [ Source: Washington Times ]
1 thought on “Islamic State confirms death of leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, Syrian Observatory says”
Abu bakr Baghdad shed innocent people . he paid for he did. he could repent before his death. Can he escape from the God' punishment????