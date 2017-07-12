Worthy Christian News » US News » U.S. says test of THAAD missile defense system in Alaska successful

(Worthy News) - The United States said on Tuesday it successfully tested its THAAD missile defense system against an intermediate-range ballistic missile in the Pacific Ocean near Hawaii and Alaska, Reuters reported.

A Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) near Kodiak, Alaska, intercepted the ballistic missile target that was launched north of Hawaii, the U.S. Missile Defense Agency (MDA) said in a statement.

"The successful demonstration of THAAD against an IRBM-range missile threat bolsters the country's defensive capability against developing missile threats in North Korea and other countries around the globe and contributes to the broader strategic deterrence architecture," MDA said in the statement. [ Source: Reuters ]

