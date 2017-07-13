Worthy Christian News » U.S. Headlines » Senate prepares for new version of healthcare bill

(Worthy News) - Senate Republicans on Thursday morning are expected to release an adjusted healthcare bill that would repeal and replace portions of Obamacare, even as factions of the party remain deeply divided over its rumored contents.

The latest draft is expected to include an amendment proposed by conservative Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas and Mike Lee of Utah that would allow health insurance companies to offer less-expensive plans that do not include Obamacare's essential health benefits as long as they provide at least one plan that includes them.

It is also expected to include a $45 billion fund for states to use in the battle against the opioid epidemic and would maintain Obamacare's 3.8 percent investment tax and 0.9 percent Medicare surtax on upper-income earners. [ Source: Washington Examiner ]

Copyright 1999-2017 Worthy News. All rights reserved.

Fair Use Notice:This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more information go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond 'fair use', you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.