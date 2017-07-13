Worthy Christian News » U.S. Headlines » Senate prepares for new version of healthcare bill
(Worthy News) - Senate Republicans on Thursday morning are expected to release an adjusted healthcare bill that would repeal and replace portions of Obamacare, even as factions of the party remain deeply divided over its rumored contents.
The latest draft is expected to include an amendment proposed by conservative Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas and Mike Lee of Utah that would allow health insurance companies to offer less-expensive plans that do not include Obamacare's essential health benefits as long as they provide at least one plan that includes them.
It is also expected to include a $45 billion fund for states to use in the battle against the opioid epidemic and would maintain Obamacare's 3.8 percent investment tax and 0.9 percent Medicare surtax on upper-income earners. [ Source: Washington Examiner ]