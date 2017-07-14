Worthy Christian News » U.S. Headlines » New Hawaii State Law to Force Pro-Life Pregnancy Centers to Advertise Free Abortions

Medicine abstract background with embryo

(Worthy News) - Pro-life pregnancy centers in Hawaii will be forced to advertise free abortions beginning next Wednesday by state law.

Democratic Gov. David Ige allowed the mandatory disclaimer bill to become law on Tuesday night, the Daily Signal reported. The new law is similar to one passed in California in 2015 that is being challenged in court.

Hawaii has five pro-life pregnancy centers in the state, and under the new law, they will be required to post a sign and give a notification to all clients saying that the state offers free abortions and provide a link to a state website. [ Source: Washington Free Beacon ]

