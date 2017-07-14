Worthy Christian News » U.S. Headlines » Government Collects $2.5 Trillion In Taxes In First Three Quarters of FY 2017

(Worthy News) - The federal government collected approximately $2.5 trillion in taxes in the first three quarters of fiscal year 2017, but the federal government still ran a $523 billion deficit during that time, according to the latest monthly Treasury Department statement.

Treasury receipts include tax revenue from individual income taxes, corporate income taxes, social insurance and retirement taxes, unemployment insurance taxes, excise taxes, estate and gift taxes, customs duties, and other miscellaneous items.

In the first three quarters of 2017, which included the months of October, November, December, January, February, March, April, May, and June, the amount of taxes collected by the federal government totaled $2,507,820,000,000. The 2017 fiscal year begins on Oct. 1, 2016, and runs through Sept. 30, 2017. [ Source: Washington Free Beacon ]

