Worthy Christian News » Israel Headlines » Three wounded in shooting terror attack near Temple Mount

(Worthy News) - Three Israelis were wounded in a shooting attack just outside the Temple Mount complex in Jerusalem’s Old City on Friday morning, police said.

Police officers on the scene shot and killed the terrorists, a police spokesperson said.

According to the Magen David Adom ambulance service, two of the Israeli victims were seriously wounded and another was lightly hurt in the attack. All three victims were said to be men in their 30s. [ Source: Times of Israel ]

Copyright 1999-2017 Worthy News. All rights reserved.

Fair Use Notice:This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more information go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond 'fair use', you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.