GOP Rep. Gowdy slams Trump Administration for 'amnesia' on Russia Meetings

(Worthy News) - Donald Trump Jr.’s shifting explanation of an undisclosed preelection meeting with a Russian lawyer who he was told had incriminating information on Hillary Clinton is rankling lawmakers already struggling to pass any part of President Trump’s agenda.

Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., said on Fox News Tuesday night that he is troubled by “the amnesia of people that are in the Trump orbit.”

“Here we are beginning another week, this one in July, with a new revelation about Russia,” Gowdy said. “Someone close to the president needs to get everyone connected with that campaign in a room and say: From the time you saw ‘Doctor Zhivago’ until the moment you drank vodka with a guy named Boris, you list every single one of those, and we are going to turn them over to the special counsel. Because this drip, drip, drip is undermining the credibility of this administration.” [ Source: Yahoo News ]

