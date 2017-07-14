Worthy Christian News » U.S. Headlines » Minnesota Will Erect the First Satanic Monument on Public Property

(Worthy News) - A small Minnesota town is getting a lot of attention for a Satanic monument coming to their veterans park.

The monument going up for The Satanic Temple — which features an upturned helmet atop a black cube — will soon be at the site of the Veterans Memorial Park in Belle Plaine.

It is being built by a group of Satanists out of Massachusetts, and it will be the first Satanic monument on public property in United States history. [ Source: WCCO (Read More...) ]

