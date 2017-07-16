Worthy Christian News » U.S. Headlines » Shepard Smith, Fox News host, blasts White House for offering ‘lie after lie’ about Russian ties

(Worthy News) - Fox News host Shepard Smith left colleague Chris Wallace speechless while covering breaking news on Friday concerning Donald Trump Jr.’s recently disclosed meeting with a Russian lawyer last summer.

The two Fox News anchors were discussing the now-infamous get together during a live segment Friday afternoon when Mr. Smith received a late-breaking update indicating at least eight people attended the June 2016 sit-down involving President Trump’s oldest son and Russian attorney Natalia Veselnitskaya, double the number previously disclosed.

“Why all these lies? Why is it lie after lie after lie? If you [are] clean, come on clean,” Mr. Smith said. “The deception, Chris, is mind-boggling, and there are still people out there who believe we’re making it up — and one day they’re going to realize we’re not,” he added. [ Source:Washington Times (Read More...) ]

