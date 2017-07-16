Worthy Christian News » U.S. Headlines » Shepard Smith, Fox News host, blasts White House for offering ‘lie after lie’ about Russian ties
Shepard Smith, Fox News host, blasts White House for offering ‘lie after lie’ about Russian ties
(Worthy News) - Fox News host Shepard Smith left colleague Chris Wallace speechless while covering breaking news on Friday concerning Donald Trump Jr.’s recently disclosed meeting with a Russian lawyer last summer.
The two Fox News anchors were discussing the now-infamous get together during a live segment Friday afternoon when Mr. Smith received a late-breaking update indicating at least eight people attended the June 2016 sit-down involving President Trump’s oldest son and Russian attorney Natalia Veselnitskaya, double the number previously disclosed.
“Why all these lies? Why is it lie after lie after lie? If you [are] clean, come on clean,” Mr. Smith said. “The deception, Chris, is mind-boggling, and there are still people out there who believe we’re making it up — and one day they’re going to realize we’re not,” he added. [ Source:Washington Times (Read More...) ]