Worthy Christian News » Israel-Palestinian Conflict » Macron calls for new peace negotiations, two state solution

President of France Emmanuel Macron.

(Worthy News) - France's President Emmanuel Macron has called for renewed peace talks between Israelis and Palestinians, indicating he will stick to long-standing French policy supporting a two state solution, after his first formal meeting with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Paris on Sunday.

"Everything must be done to advance negotiations, especially considering the regional threats, and we must open new negotiations for this issue," said Macron at a joint press conference at the Élysée Palace, the French presidential compound in Paris.

"I would like to support the pursuit of a solution for the Palestinians and the Israelis with the capital in Jerusalem for these two entities," said Macron, who was elected in May. "France is going to give all the help, political and any other that is needed, according to the international community’s principles." [ Source:i24 (Read More...) ]

Copyright 1999-2017 Worthy News. All rights reserved.

Fair Use Notice:This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more information go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond 'fair use', you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.