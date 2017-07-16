Worthy Christian News » World Headlines » US forces killed Abu Sayed, emir of ISIS-K, Pentagon says

(Worthy News) - U.S. forces killed Abu Sayed, the emir of ISIS-K, in a July 11 strike on the group's headquarters in Afghanistan, the Pentagon said Friday.

ISIS-K, or ISIS-Khorasan, is the Afghanistan branch of the terror group operating in the Khorasan region of the country. The group’s headquarters are located in the Kunar Province.

Defense Secretary James Mattis told reporters on Friday that Sayed’s death was a “victory on the [American] side in terms of setting them [ISIS] back.” [ Source (Read More...) ]

Copyright 1999-2017 Worthy News. All rights reserved.

Fair Use Notice:This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more information go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond 'fair use', you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.