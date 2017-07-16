Worthy Christian News » U.S. Headlines » Healthcare Vote Delayed as McCain Recovers from Surgery

Senator John McCain

(Worthy News) - The U.S. Senate will delay its consideration of healthcare legislation while Arizona Republican Senator John McCain recuperates from surgery, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Saturday.

McCain's absence cast doubt on whether the Senate would be able to pass the legislation to dismantle and replace Obamacare. McConnell needs 50 "yes" votes for passage in a chamber the Republicans control by a 52-48 margin.

"While John is recovering, the Senate will continue our work on legislative items and nominations, and will defer consideration of the Better Care Act," McConnell said in a statement. [ Source (Read More...) ]

