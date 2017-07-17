Worthy Christian News » U.S. Headlines » If ‘dodgy dossier’ accusation true, Trump Jr. would have no reason to meet with Russian lawyer
If ‘dodgy dossier’ accusation true, Trump Jr. would have no reason to meet with Russian lawyer
(Worthy News) - The amateurish nature of the infamous meeting between Donald Trump Jr. and two Russian lobbyists in June 2016 undermines a major accusation in a so-called dossier: its assertion of a long, information-trading relationship between Russian intelligence and Donald Trump and his aides.
If the Trump team had such a productive Moscow liaison for years, as the dossier, written by former British spy Christopher Steele, and his Russian sources claim, then why did the president’s son need to listen to two nominal Russian sources, a former U.S. intelligence official asks.
“If the Trumps actually had a long-standing relationship with the Russian intelligence services and were regularly receiving information on Hillary Clinton — this is one of the claims in the Steele dossier — there would be no reason to accept a meeting with an unknown lawyer who claimed to have compromising information,” Larry Johnson, a former CIA officer and State Department counterintelligence official, told The Washington Times. [ Source:Washington Times (Read More...) ]