Muslims protest metal detectors at reopened Temple Mount

(Worthy News) - Several Muslims protested the addition of metal detectors at Jerusalem's Temple Mount compound in Old Jerusalem, which reopened Sunday after a deadly attack two days earlier.

Mahmoud al-Aloul, deputy head of Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas's Fatah faction, told Palestinian media that the detectors were "illegitimate." He said security would only be ensured by preventing the entry of "settlers" and removing "Israeli soldiers" -- Border Police officers stationed at the site -- from the compound. [ Source:Jerusalem Post (Read More...) ]

