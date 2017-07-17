Worthy Christian News » US News » Rand Paul: I don't think McConnell has votes to pass healthcare bill

Sen. Rand Paul

(Worthy News) - Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) on Sunday said he doesn't think Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has the votes to pass the Senate GOP's healthcare bill.

"I don't think right now he does," Paul, a vocal critic of the Senate's healthcare plan, said on "Fox News Sunday."

"But this bill keeps most of the ObamaCare taxes, keeps most of the regulations, keeps most of the subsidies," he said. "And creates something that Republicans have never been for, and that's a giant insurance bailout superfund." [ Source:The Hill (Read More...) ]

