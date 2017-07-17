Worthy Christian News » World News » North Korean Plutonium Production For Weapons Increasing, Report Says
North Korean Plutonium Production For Weapons Increasing, Report Says
(Worthy News) - North Korea could be increasing its plutonium production in an effort to ramp up its stockpile of nuclear weapons, according to a new report. The country has added additional plutonium since September, thermal imagery appeared to show.
An analysis of the images by United States think tank 38 North, which specializes in North Korean affairs, said the country may have increased production of plutonium at its main nuclear plant from September to June.
“The Radiochemical Laboratory operated intermittently,” the report said. “And there have apparently been at least two unreported reprocessing campaigns to produce an undetermined amount of plutonium that can further increase North Korea’s nuclear weapons stockpile.” [ Source: International Business Times (Read More...) ]