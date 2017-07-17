Worthy Christian News » Christian Persecution » Cuba Cancels Jail Sentence for Homeschooling Dad

(Worthy News) - A Cuban appeals court has surprised the homeschooling world by reversing a one-year prison sentence imposed on pastor Ramon Rigal for taking his children out of government schools and homeschooling them.

He was ordered to a year in jail and she to a year of home detention. In the trial, the judge refused the couple permission to bring in witnesses.

Now, the Cuban appeals court has reversed the one-year jail sentence on Ramón Rigal without overturning his conviction, according to the Home School Legal Defense Association, which is supporting the pastor. His wife’s sentence of one-year of house arrest remains. [ Source:WND (Read More...) ]

