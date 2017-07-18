Worthy Christian News » U.S. Headlines » Susan Rice no longer planning to testify Tuesday before House panel

(Worthy News) - Susan Rice is no longer expected to visit Capitol Hill on Tuesday for a meeting with the House committee probing allegations she "unmasked" President Trump associates in Russian meddling probes.

Rice had been expected to face tough questions on her role in the matter while serving as then-President Barack Obama’s national security adviser. Trump alleges Rice may have committed a crime by asking government analysts to disclose the names of his associates documented in intelligence reports. [ Source (Read More...) ]

