Senate Republican Bill Replaces Obamacare Mandate With 'Coverage Requirement'

(Worthy News) - The new plan to "repeal and replace" Obamacare that the Senate Republican leadership released last week would replace Obamacare’s requirement that individuals buy health insurance or face a tax penalty with a requirement that individuals buy health insurance or face a six-month government-mandated ban on their ability to buy health insurance.

The draft of the “Better Care Act” released by Senate Republicans last week reduces that tax penalty for not buying insurance to "zero percent.”

But another part of the Better Care Act--Section 206—imposes what it calls “Enrollment Waiting Periods” on people who fail to meet the “Creditable Coverage Requirement.” [ Source: CNS News (Read More...) ]

