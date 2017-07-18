Worthy Christian News » U.S. Headlines » 23 Republicans Help Defeat Amendment to End Tax-Funded Transgender Surgeries in the Military

The Joint Service Color Guard advances the colors during the retirement ceremony of Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Henry H. Shelton, at Fort Myer, Va., on Oct. 2, 2001. DoD photo by Helene C. Stikkel. (Released)

(Worthy News) - On Thursday, 23 House Republicans joined 190 Democrats to vote down the Hartzler Amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which would have stopped the Pentagon from using taxpayer dollars to pay for gender reassignment surgeries.

The amendment, proposed by Rep. Vicky Hartzler (R-Mo.), would have saved an estimated $2.4 to $8.4 million dollars annually, according to the RAND corporation. Money would still be permitted to go towards any mental health services sought out by transgendered service members.

“I am disappointed by the outcome of today's vote," Rep. Hartzler told TIME Magazine after her amendment failed to pass, "but the issue still remains and steps must be taken to address this misuse of our precious defense dollars.” [ Source: CNS News (Read More...) ]

Copyright 1999-2017 Worthy News. All rights reserved.

Fair Use Notice:This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more information go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond 'fair use', you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.