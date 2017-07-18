Worthy Christian News » Israel-Palestinian Conflict » Hamas and Islamic Jihad threaten 'escalation of the Intifada' over Temple Mount

(Worthy News) - Palestinian militant groups Hamas and the Islamic Jihad called for an escalation in violence amid new Israeli security measures on the Temple Mount.

The two groups said that Israeli-installed metal detectors on the Temple Mount --home to the Al-Aqsa mosque and the Dome of the Rock -- were a red line and intolerable, reported Palestinian news agency Maan.

The metal detectors were placed outside the Temple Mount's nine gates following a terror attack on Friday, where three Israeli-Arabs killed two Israeli police officers at the holy site. [ Source (Read More...) ]

