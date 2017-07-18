Worthy Christian News » US News » HealthCare Bill Collapses, GOP Refocuses on Repealing Obamacare

Enrollment in California's healthcare program for the poor has soared as the state implements President Obama's federal overhaul, pleasing advocates who have sought expanded coverage but also presenting new costs for the state -- a total of $1.2 billion more than originally thought.

(Worthy News) - Having failed to come together on healthcare, Senate Republicans are back to square one: resurfacing a 2015 bill vetoed by former President Barack Obama that would repeal portions of Obamacare but lay no framework for a replacement plan.

It's unclear whether even this bill could pass, now that Republicans worried about going too far in repealing Obamacare or not far enough know President Trump could sign it into law.

The Congressional Budget Office projections for the earlier clean repeal legislation showed significantly higher numbers of uninsured than under the proposals Republicans have been struggling with in recent months. The now-defunct Senate bill would increase the number of uninsured by 22 million people, but the 2015 bill, the Restoring Americans' Healthcare Freedom Reconciliation Act, would boost the number of uninsured even more, by 32 million over a decade. [ Source: Washington Examiner (Read More...) ]

GOP loses enough senators to sink its current health-care bill

Two more Republican senators said Monday they will oppose the current Republican health-care bill — enough to doom its passage, for now.

Following the announcement, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell abruptly called for a vote to repeal Obamacare without an immediate replacement as the replacement effort seemed to collapse.

In messages posted to Twitter, Sens. Jerry Moran, R-Ks., and Mike Lee, R-Utah, became the third and fourth GOP senators to say they would not support their party's Obamacare replacement plan as written. They said they would not even back a motion to proceed — a procedural vote that would start debate on the bill. [ Source:CNBC (Read More...) ]

Donald Trump Tweets Call For Clean Repeal

Republicans should just REPEAL failing ObamaCare now & work on a new Healthcare Plan that will start from a clean slate. Dems will join in! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 18, 2017

