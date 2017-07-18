Worthy Christian News » Christian » Christian Grandma Florist Fined for Not Working Gay Wedding Takes 'Last Stand' at Supreme Court

Supreme Court, Washington D.C.

(Worthy News) - Barronelle Stutzman, also known as the "Christian grandma florist," is now asking the U.S. Supreme Court to hear her appeal to reverse a Washington court's decision earlier this year that found her guilty of discrimination for refusing to provide flowers for a gay wedding.

The Associated Press reported on Sunday that lawyers for Stutzman are claiming that Washington's high court violated her First Amendment protection for artistic expression in its ruling in February.

Alliance Defending Freedom positioned in a post on Friday that Stutzman is taking her "last stand" at the Supreme Court. [ Source:Christian Post (Read More...) ]

