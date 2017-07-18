Worthy Christian News » US News » House Unveils Budget That Balances, Achieves $9 Billion Surplus, Increases GDP to 2.6%
(Worthy News) - The House Budget Committee unveiled its Building A Better America 2018 budget Tuesday, which is balanced and achieves a $9 billion surplus in 10 years and increases GDP growth to 2.6 percent.
"Our budget is one of sustainability, smaller government, stronger national security, and greater freedom for individuals," the committee states. "The status quo is unsustainable spending, higher deficits and debt, higher taxes, bigger government, and more federal control over the lives of Americans."
The budget not only balances within a decade, but aims to increase economic growth by implementing tax reform and reducing government regulations, as well as reforming several government programs to ensure taxpayer dollars are used efficiently and appropriately.