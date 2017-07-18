Worthy Christian News » US News » McConnell's New Obamacare Repeal Lacks GOP Votes to Pass
McConnell's New Obamacare Repeal Lacks GOP Votes to Pass
(Worthy News) - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s new proposal to simply repeal Obamacare appears to already be dead, less than 24 hours after he dropped his replacement plan for lack of support among fellow Republicans.
GOP Senators Susan Collins, Shelley Moore Capito and Lisa Murkowski said Tuesday they’ll oppose a repeal of the Affordable Care Act. McConnell said late Monday the Senate would vote on a repeal with a two-year delay to give Congress time to agree on a replacement, but he could afford to lose no more than two Republican votes to advance the measure.
"We’ll let Obamacare fail" and then Democrats may want to agree on a replacement, President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House. "I am disappointed because for so many years I’ve been hearing repeal and replace." [ Source: Bloomberg (Read More...) ]