Worthy Christian News » U.S. Headlines » Mike Pence says God had a hand in creating State of Israel, pledges to move embassy to Jerusalem

(Worthy News) - Mike Pence said that God had a hand in creating the state of Israel, as he heaped praise on the Jewish state while addressing the evangelical group Christians United for Israel last night.

The Vice President also promised that the Trump administration will move the US embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

'Indeed though Israel was built by human hands it is impossible not to sense that just beneath its history lies the hand of heaven,' Pence said. [ Source (Read More...) ]

