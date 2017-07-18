Worthy Christian News » Israel Headlines » Knesset marks 120 years since first Zionist World Congress

Knesset Building, Jerusalem, Israel

(Worthy News) - The Knesset on Tuesday marked 120 years since the First Zionist Congress was held in Basel, convened and chaired by Theodor Herzl, who is considered to be the father of modern political Zionism.

"On this day, we honor the Knesset for allowing MKs to refresh Herzl's legacy. Herzl stated that Zionism is the infinite ideal and therefore on this day, his legacy is expressed in the present and the future,” said Avraham Duvdevani, Chairman of the World Zionist Organization.

"In every nation's life, there are special turning point," Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein said during a festive event which followed the series of committee meetings. "Today we celebrate one hundred and twenty years, since one of the most important turning points in the history of the Jewish people: the first Zionist Congress in Basel. In Basel, not only was the torch of Jewish freedom lit up - in Basel the big bang was ignited, which changed the course of history." [ Source (Read More...) ]

