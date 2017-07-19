Worthy Christian News » US News » House panel OKs $1.6 billion as down payment for Trump wall construction

(Worthy News) - The House Appropriations Committee on Tuesday approved $44.3 billion in spending for the Department of Homeland Security - including $1.6 billion down payment on the construction of a wall along the US-Mexico border.

The proposal marks a $1.7 billion increase over the current fiscal year.

“This bill fully supports our men and women on the frontlines who work tirelessly to keep us safe,” said Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen, chairman of the Appropriations Committee. “The bill also provides the necessary funding for critical technology and physical barriers to secure our borders.” [ Source: Washington Times (Read More...) ]

