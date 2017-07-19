Worthy Christian News » U.S. Headlines » ICE chief: 80% jump in illegal targets, readies national 'Sanctuary' crackdown
ICE chief: 80% jump in illegal targets, readies national 'Sanctuary' crackdown
(Worthy News) - Empowered by a president who has "taken the handcuffs off of law enforcement," the nation's chief immigration official revealed Tuesday that deportation targets have surged and that he's planning to deploy more agents and resources to "sanctuary cities" to arrest illegal criminals.
Thomas D. Homan, acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, said in an interview that since Trump entered office, illegal border crossings have crashed by almost 70 percent, "an historic low," arrests inside the country have jumped 40 percent and that demands for illegal criminals in local jails has skyrocketed 80 percent.
"You can like President Trump, not like him, like his policies, not like his policies, but one thing no one can argue with is the effect they've had," said Homan, the former chief ICE enforcement boss and a 30-year immigration agency veteran. [ Source: Washington Examiner (Read More...) ]