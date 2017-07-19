Worthy Christian News » World Headlines » Magnitude 7.8 earthquake strikes off the coast of Russia

(Worthy News) - The U.S. Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said Monday evening that a magnitude 7.8 earthquake had occurred off the coast of Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula.

"Based on preliminary earthquake parameters... hazardous tsunami waves are possible for coasts located within 300 km (186 miles) of the earthquake epicenter," the center wrote in an official message soon after the quake.

Later Monday evening, a "final" message from the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center assessed that "there is no longer a tsunami threat from this earthquake." [ Source:CNBC (Read More...) ]

