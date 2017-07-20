Worthy Christian News » U.S. Headlines » Sen. John McCain diagnosed with malignant brain tumor

Senator John McCain

(Worthy News) - U.S. Sen. John McCain revealed Wednesday evening that he has a brain tumor.

The announcement follows a procedure to remove a blood clot from above his left eye at the Mayo Clinic Hospital in Phoenix last Friday, where a pathology report revealed the glioblastoma, a malignant brain tumor.

Treatment options may include a combination of chemotherapy and radiation.

A statement from McCain's doctors say he is recovering from his surgery, but it is unclear when the 80-year-old Republican would return to the Senate. [ Source:Arizona Daily (Read More...) ]

