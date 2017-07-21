Worthy Christian News » World News » U.S. general says allies worry Russian war game may be 'Trojan horse'
U.S. general says allies worry Russian war game may be 'Trojan horse'
(Worthy News) - U.S. allies in eastern Europe and Ukraine are worried that Russia's planned war games in September could be a "Trojan horse" aimed at leaving behind military equipment brought into Belarus, the U.S. Army's top general in Europe said on Thursday.
Russia has sought to reassure NATO that the military exercises will respect international limits on size, but NATO and U.S. official remain wary about their scale and scope.
U.S. Army Lieutenant General Ben Hodges, who heads U.S. Army forces in Europe, told Reuters in an interview that allied officials would keep a close eye on military equipment brought in to Belarus for the Zapad 2017 exercise, and whether it was removed later.
"People are worried, this is a Trojan horse. They say, 'We're just doing an exercise,' and then all of a sudden they've moved all these people and capabilities somewhere," he said. [ Source:Reuters (Read More...) ]
1 thought on “U.S. general says allies worry Russian war game may be 'Trojan horse'”
This is how Generals think:
1. I'm a hammer and everyone else is a nail
2. If it moves.......kill it
3. If it tries to be friendly, it's lying......kill it
4. If it says it's just an exercise, it's lying.......kill it
5. If it's Russian, it's our eternal enemy........kill it
That's why militaries are not supposed to run countries.