Worthy Christian News » U.S. Headlines » Obama administration considered deploying military to counter Election Day cyberattacks

(Worthy News) - The Obama administration pondered deploying armed federal agents to polling places last November to counter any potential cyberattacks targeting the U.S. election system, according to a newly released playbook prepared during last year’s race.

“​I​n almost all potential cases of malicious cyber activity impacting election infrastructure, state, local, tribal and territorial governments, to include their law enforcement agencies, will have primary jurisdiction to respond​,” the document said.

In the event of a “significant incident,” however, the document said the federal government was prepared to activate a range of “enhanced procedures,” including possible domestic military deployment. [ Source:Washington Times (Read More...) ]

