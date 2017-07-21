Worthy Christian News » U.S. Headlines » Obama administration considered deploying military to counter Election Day cyberattacks
Obama administration considered deploying military to counter Election Day cyberattacks
(Worthy News) - The Obama administration pondered deploying armed federal agents to polling places last November to counter any potential cyberattacks targeting the U.S. election system, according to a newly released playbook prepared during last year’s race.
“In almost all potential cases of malicious cyber activity impacting election infrastructure, state, local, tribal and territorial governments, to include their law enforcement agencies, will have primary jurisdiction to respond,” the document said.
In the event of a “significant incident,” however, the document said the federal government was prepared to activate a range of “enhanced procedures,” including possible domestic military deployment. [ Source:Washington Times (Read More...) ]
1 thought on “Obama administration considered deploying military to counter Election Day cyberattacks”
What could the military do against cyber activity?