Worthy Christian News » Christian » Ken Ham Reclaims Rainbow for God With Permanent Light on Ark; LGBT Advocates Riled
Ken Ham Reclaims Rainbow for God With Permanent Light on Ark; LGBT Advocates Riled
(Worthy News) - Ken Ham, president of the Answers in Genesis Christian ministry that built the $100 million Ark Encounter biblical theme park in Williamstown, Kentucky, riled LGBT advocates Tuesday when he announced that they will be reclaiming the rainbow for God with permanent rainbow lights for their life-sized Noah's Ark replica.
"We now have new permanent rainbow lights at the Ark Encounter so all can see that it is God's rainbow and He determines its meaning in Genesis 6," Ham said in a statement on Facebook. "The rainbow is a reminder God will never again judge the wickedness of man with a global Flood — next time the world will be judged by fire.
"The Ark is lit permanently at night with a rainbow to remind the world that God owns it and He decreed it's a sign of His covenant with man after the Flood — Christians need to take back the rainbow as we do at the Ark Encounter," he added. [ Source:Christian Post (Read More...) ]
3 thoughts on “Ken Ham Reclaims Rainbow for God With Permanent Light on Ark; LGBT Advocates Riled”
Yes,we all need to do this.The homosexual rainbow is a COUNTERFEIT.Look at it closely.It only has 6 colors & sometimes they substitute colors with Pink.God's rainbow has 7.
Interesting observation.
Halleluja! That's what this country needs. Men of courage. Satan has stolen what it means to be a Christian, a Messianic, a Nazarene, even catholic used to just mean the universal body of all Believers, not some weird denomination and it's Orthodox branches. Orthodox, there's another name Christians used to wear with pride (and not the Gay kind). Being a fundamental Christian used to mean a faith built on the Bible and what Jesus taught. Now, differing factions, within Christianity, all may use it with none of them agreeing with each other, sometimes even defining the Gospel each his (or her, or "their") own way. The LGBT community stole the rainbow from us. But it's not gone, it's not like they put it in their back room where we can't use it anymore. The one who is causing confusion over what it means is the LGBT community. Just like their "homophobe" terms have redefined (wrongly) that anyone who disagrees with them, but with God's Word is "afraid of homosexuals" which is the meaning of the word "homophobe." There are two names given in the Writings of the Apostles, aka the New Testament, for the followers of Jesus, the Christ (in English), aka Y'shua HaMashiach. They are Christians (pagans coming out of the world to follow the Christ) and Nazarenes (spellings vary). Sometimes, it is even others who call themselves follower of Jesus who do the dirty deed. Because of The Church of the Nazarene International, we real Nazarenes must also use the term Messianic (Messianic Nazarenes) to keep from confusing our brethren the (real) Christians. Then, there are the pagan terms that have taken honest followers of the Messiah (that would be the real Jesus) off track too. The word "Church" means a congregation specifically catholic. The Catholic Church(es) invented it way back when. So why is it still in English (and many other language) translations? Because the King James of the King James Version insisted it remain, and he was paying for it, and making it get published for all mankind. Insisting on using the word Church for your assembly (to worship, praise and) fellowship is why so many Christians (real or not) esp in ISIS controlled territories get persecuted so badly. No cross atop your set apart building named a church shed it's blood for you. Only the (already) shed blood of the real Messiah (not some saint) will buy your soul back from the Devil (however you define Satan). Words are important. If they weren't, God would not have sent to us His Word (His Living Torah) Incarnate to show us the Way. This man with his ark, has shown a real courage, pray for him. Satan will be mad. He always is. God bless. May our God, and Abba, protect and save this man who has the courage of Moses, and save and protect, provide also for his family and loved ones. Amen.