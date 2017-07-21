Worthy Christian News » Christian » Evangelical Advisory Board Pressured Trump Admin to Not Deport Iraqi Christians

A group of evangelical leaders lay hands on President Donald Trump and pray over him at a White House Oval Office meeting on Monday, July 10, 2017. (Photo: Johnnie Moore)

(Worthy News) - Members of President Donald Trump's evangelical advisory council have directly voiced their concerns to the administration about its efforts to deport over 100 Iraqi Christians back to a nation in which they could face persecution for their faith in Christ.

While it's been widely reported that about 30 evangelical leaders met with Trump at the White House last week and prayed over him in a moment widely shared through a social media picture, the prayer gathering with Trump and Vice President Mike Pence was just a tiny portion of the evangelical leaders' first all-day workday in the West Wing of the White House.

Members of Trump's evangelical advisory board who took part in the all-day meeting told The Christian Post that the gathering lasted from about 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Throughout the day, members of the administration would come in and give briefings and generate discussion around certain issues. [ Source:Christian Post (Read More...) ]

