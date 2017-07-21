Worthy Christian News » World Headlines » ‘No security, no protection’ for Mosul’s Christians after Islamic State

(Worthy News) - The jihadists may have been ousted from their Iraqi hometown of Mosul but many Christians like Haitham Behnam refuse to go back and trade in the stability of their new lives.

“There’s no security, no protection for Christians back there,” said the former resident of the largest city in northern Iraq.

“It’s better for us to stay here and keep our mouths shut,” said the man in his forties who resettled in the Iraqi Kurdish capital of Arbil in 2014 after the Islamic State jihadist group seized control of Mosul. [ Source:Times of Israel (Read More...) ]

