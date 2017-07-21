Worthy Christian News » Israel Headlines » Thousands at LGBT rally protest government's anti-gay adoption stance

(Worthy News) - Thousands of protesters took to the street in Tel Aviv near the military headquarters to express their dismay at the government's answer to the High Court of Justice announcing its opposition to adoption by same-sex couples.

The government has changed its position on the issue several times, and the protest tonight appears to have spurred on yet another. The government has requested more time from the High Court to revise its evaluation and provide their decision. [ Source:Jerusalem Post (Read More...) ]

At least nine protesters were arrested after they assaulted police, authorities say. [ Source:Arutz Sheva (Read More...) ]

