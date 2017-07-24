Worthy Christian News » Israel-Palestinian Conflict » Arab League to hold urgent meeting over Jerusalem tensions
Arab League to hold urgent meeting over Jerusalem tensions
(Worthy News) - The Arab League will hold an urgent meeting on Thursday to discuss the escalating crisis surrounding Jerusalem’s Temple Mount, amid widespread unrest in the Israeli capital and the West Bank.
In a series of tweets, Safadi said Jordan was working to “protect [and] restore calm” to the holy site in Jerusalem.
He said the metal detectors must be removed and the “historic status quo respected.”
Palestinians view the new security measures as an Israeli attempt to assert further control over the site, the holiest site in Judaism and the third holiest in Islam. Israel says the detectors are necessary to prevent another incident in which illegal weapons are taken into the compound and turned against Israeli forces. [ Source:Times of Israel (Read More...) ]