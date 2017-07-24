Worthy Christian News » Israel Headlines » World Council of Churches Endorses Palestinian Protests Over Temple Mount Security Measures
World Council of Churches Endorses Palestinian Protests Over Temple Mount Security Measures
(Worthy News) - The World Council of Churches (WCC) has declared its support for the Palestinian campaign against Israeli control of Jerusalem’s holy sites, describing new Israeli security measures at the Temple Mount as a “corrosive act in the midst of an already-fragile peace.”
“Keeping the historical status quo and supporting equal rights for Christians, Muslims and Jews at these holy sites is vitally important to maintaining peace and de-escalating violence,” said Fr. Ioan Sauca, acting general secretary of the WCC.
The WCC is a central promoter of the Christian “Kairos Palestine” document, which characterizes terrorist acts of “armed resistance” as “Palestinian legal resistance,” denies the Jewish historical connection to Israel in theological terms, calls to mobilize churches worldwide in the call for BDS, and compares Israel with the South African apartheid regime. Source:Algemeiner (Read More...) ]
1 thought on “World Council of Churches Endorses Palestinian Protests Over Temple Mount Security Measures”
why why why would they support terrorists...:-O