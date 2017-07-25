Worthy Christian News » U.S. Headlines » Jared Kushner: Blaming the election on Russia 'ridicules' Trump voters

Jared Kushner

(Worthy News) - Jared Kushner, the president's son-in-law and a senior White House aide, argued Monday that efforts by Democrats to blame the 2016 election on Russian interference "ridicules" millions of people who voted for Trump.

"Donald Trump had a better message and ran a smarter campaign, and that is why he won," Kushner said in a brief and rare White House statement. "Suggesting otherwise ridicules those who voted for him."

That's an argument Trump himself has been making for months now, although Trump has gone further by saying the Russia probe is a "witch hunt" being orchestrated by Democrats who still can't cope with his election victory. [ Source:Washington Examiner (Read More...) ]

