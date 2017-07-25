Worthy Christian News » Israel Headlines » Israel arrests senior Hamas officials in overnight West Bank raids

(Worthy News) - The Israel Defense Forces and Shin Bet security agency arrested 29 Hamas members, including senior officials of the terror group, in overnight raids in the West Bank.

“The wave of detentions, that included a number of senior Hamas figures, was part of the preventive efforts of the Shin Bet security service and the Israel Defense Forces against the terrorist organizations, particularly during the past week and due to the tension surrounding the Temple Mount and the unrest in the area,” the Shin Bet said in a statement on Sunday morning.

The Shin Bet did not identify the senior Hamas officials who were detained. [ Source (Read More...) ]

