U.N. warns of escalation if no Jerusalem mosque solution by Friday

Temple Mount

(Worthy News) - United Nations Middle East envoy Nickolay Mladenov warned on Monday that a solution was needed by Friday to the Jerusalem mosque crisis, which he said threatens to have "potential catastrophic costs well beyond the walls of the Old City."

"It is extremely important that a solution to the current crisis be found by Friday," Mladenov told reporters after briefing the U.N. Security Council behind closed doors. "The dangers on the ground will escalate if we go through another cycle of Friday prayer without a resolution."

He also warned that the crisis was not a localized event.

"(It has) the potential to have catastrophic costs well beyond the walls of the Old City, well beyond Israel and Palestine, well beyond the Middle East itself," Mladenov said. [ Source (Read More...) ]

