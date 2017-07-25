Worthy Christian News » Israel-Palestinian Conflict » Israel to Replace Metal Detectors with High Resolution Cameras on Temple Mount

(Worthy News) - Israel's security cabinet has decided to remove metal detectors set up at the entrance to a Jerusalem holy site which had angered Muslims.

It announced early Tuesday that "sophisticated technology" will be used instead of the devices. It did not elaborate on when the metal detectors would be removed or what would replace them. Israeli media earlier reported high resolution cameras capable of detecting hidden objects would be the alternative.

It said Israel would boost forces in the area until the plan is implemented. [ Source (Read More...) ]

