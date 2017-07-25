Worthy Christian News » U.S. Headlines » Sex Change Surgeries Could Cost Military Billion$, as Much as a New Navy Destroyer
Sex Change Surgeries Could Cost Military Billion$, as Much as a New Navy Destroyer
(Worthy News) - This Tuesday, the U.S. House of Representatives is set to vote on the Make America Secure Appropriations Act. There are billions of dollars in that act for the Defense Department. But it comes at the same time the military has been told it needs to do sex change surgeries and provide hormone therapies for transgenders.
The Family Research Council (FRC) estimates those surgeries and hormones could cost up to $3.7 BILLION in the next 10 years. Some lawmakers tried this month to kill any funding for such surgeries and treatments in the military, but 23 Republicans joined House Democrats to defeat the move.
Former Army special forces commander Jerry Boykin, FRC's executive vice president, told CBN News he has a message for those 23 GOP lawmakers. [ Source:CBN News (Read More...) ]