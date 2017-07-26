Worthy Christian News » U.S. Headlines » D.C. law requiring ‘good reason’ to carry concealed handguns is ruled unconstitutional

(Worthy News) - A strict D.C. gun law that prevents most firearms owners from carrying concealed handguns in public in the nation’s capital is unconstitutional, a federal appeals court panel ruled Tuesday, saying the city government cannot demand citizens prove a “good reason” before being issued permits.

In a 2-1 decision, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit ordered lower courts to issue permanent injunctions blocking enforcement of the law.

City officials said they are considering an appeal, but gun rights supporters said the ruling is a major step and could set up an even bigger victory should the U.S. Supreme Court adopt the circuit judges’ decision. [ Source:Washington Times (Read More...) ]

