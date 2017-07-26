Worthy Christian News » US News » Trump Eyes Tax-Code Overhaul, With Emphasis on Middle-Class Break

(Worthy News) - On the day the Senate moved on long-promised health-care legislation, President Donald Trump signaled his next priority: overhauling the tax code to push corporate rates down and give middle-class taxpayers a break, even if it means some of the wealthiest pay more.

"The people I care most about are the middle-income people in this country, who have gotten screwed," Mr. Trump told The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday, reiterating that he wants to bring down the corporate tax rate to 15%. "And if there's upward revision it's going to be on high-income people."

"I have wealthy friends that say to me, 'I don't mind paying more tax,' " the president said.

He added that "we have to take care of middle-income people in this country. They built the country. They started this whole beautiful thing that we have. And we have to take care of them. And people have not taken care of them, and we're going to." [ Source (Read More...) ]

