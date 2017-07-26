Worthy Christian News » U.S. Headlines » House approves sanctions on Iran, North Korea, Russia

(Worthy News) - The House of Representatives on Tuesday voted to toughen sanctions on Iran, North Korea and Russia in legislation expected also to be backed by the Senate.

The House voted 419-3 to pass the bill, a version of which had previously been approved by the Senate. The Senate bill -- which only sanctioned Russia -- was nullified under the constitutional provision that legislation raising revenue must originate in the House.

When House leadership took up the bill, they added additional sanctions on Iran and North Korea. [ Source (Read More...) ]

Copyright 1999-2017 Worthy News. All rights reserved.

Fair Use Notice:This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more information go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond 'fair use', you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.